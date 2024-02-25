K Sreenivas Reddy appointed as Telangana Media Academy Chairman

The academy's purpose is to launch initiatives aimed at improving the professional skills of journalists while also maintaining ethical standards in the media field.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 February 2024, 02:34 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed K Sreenivas Reddy as the chairman of Telangana Media Academy for a period of two years. An order has been issued on Sunday.

He is the editor of Telugu daily Prajapaksham.

