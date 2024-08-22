CP Sreenivas Reddy pays tribute to Raja Bahadur on 155th birth anniversary

City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivas Reddy on Thursday hailed the contributions of Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy, who served as the 14th Kotwal during the Nizam era.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 09:48 PM

Raja Bahadur 155 th birth anniversary celebrations held here on Thursday.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivas Reddy on Thursday hailed the contributions of Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy, who served as the 14th Kotwal during the Nizam era. The Police Commissioner, while participating in the 155 th birth anniversary celebrations of Raja Bahadur, organised by Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Educational Society, recalled that the Kotwal was also the architect behind the City Police Act of 1938.

On the occasion, Commissioner garlanded the statue of Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy at YMCA cross roads, Narayanaguda on Thursday. The Hyderabad CP presented gold medals and a cash award of Rs. 5,000 to two police officials.

The Detective Inspector of Mirchowk police station, Dilip Kumar and Cyberabad Traffic Inspector – Raja Sekhar Reddy received the gold medals for their service. The awards are given by the Raja Bahadur Educational Society to two police officials every year.

The members of the Educational Society, senior city police officers and others were present.