KA Paul meets Revanth Reddy, seeks permission for Global Peace Meeting

he politician and evangelist invited Revanth for the Global Peace Meeting on December 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Paul

Hyderabad: Praja Shanthi Party chief Dr KA Paul paid a courtesy call to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence on Monday morning.

The politician and evangelist invited Revanth for the Global Peace Meeting on December 30, requesting the CM to grant necessary permission for organising the event smoothly.

Speaking on the occasion, Paul mentioned that Central Home Minister Amit Shah, along with many leaders and dignitaries from various countries, will take part in the event.