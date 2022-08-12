‘Kaagaz 2 is a story that affects everyone across society,’ says producer Nishant Kaushik

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:22 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Nishant Kaushik might be two films old as a producer, but his films, Chhoriyan Chhoron se Kam Nahi Hoti and Kaagaz, have been hugely appreciated. The former even bagged a National Award, and the producer admits that it has just made him more motivated to make better films. He says, “At Satish Kaushik Entertainment, we have always been committed to telling stories from the grass root level. I am honoured to have received the National Award for our film. This recognition has given me even more confidence to strive ahead and make more content-driven meaningful cinema.”

Taking that legacy forward, the producer has turned Kaagaz into a franchise and the second instalment of it, titled Kaagaz 2, is already on the floors with Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and Satish Kaushik in the lead. “We always thought of creating a franchise with Kaagaz because we could reach out to the common man’s problem through the film. It did well and gained popularity, and people welcomed the concept openly.”

While the first film depicted the story of a man who has been declared dead on paper and his fight to prove his existence, Kaagaz 2 deals with a completely different subject. “Kaagaz 2 is a story that affects everyone across society. It is about a common man’s right to movement and right to protest. Our only aim is to bring about an awareness of human rights and how to execute them if the need arises.”

Nishant gives an insight into his future work and shares that post Kaagaz 2, and he is doing a film with Amitabh Bachchan. “Every filmmaker has a dream to work with the legendary Mr Amitabh Bachchan Ji, and I am extremely proud that I am getting that opportunity. We have him on board our next film, and it’s a matter of great pride and honour for me.”

The producer also has a vision in sight for the future as well. “I want to make very meaningful cinema. I would love to create a positive impact on the minds of the audience. Cinema is a powerful tool; it can entertain, educate, and influence the youth. I would want to make films which strike a perfect balance between these. I want to connect with the audience in a very real way. Through my films, I want to touch their hearts and emotions and thus leave an impact on their minds,’ Nishant signs off.