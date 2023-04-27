Ravi Teja to produce upcoming film “Changure Bangaru Raja”

RT Team Works released the teaser for Changure Bangaru Raja today. Ravi Teja himself launched the trailer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja turned as a producer with his film Ramarao On Duty. He named his production company “RT Team Works” as we all know. After producing two films, Ramarao On Duty and Ravanasura under his production, Ravi Teja produced a small budget movie (not his) for the first time. The film stars Karthik Ratnam as the lead and it is titled “Changure Bangaru Raju”.

Changure Bangaru Raja looks like a crime comedy film with its trailer. The trailer offers a comedy serving topped with an interesting crime plot. The male actors Karthik Rathnam, comedian Satya, Ravi Babu, and Ajay are the main attractions of the trailer. Sunil providing vocals for a dog stands as the highlight. The village setup, the comedy quotient from the actors and a crime involvement looks interesting in the narrative.

It is a good initiation from Ravi Teja that he is backing the young talent as a producer. Satish Varma is the director for this film. Krishna Saurabh is the music composer. Sundar NC is the cinematographer and Karthik Vunnava is the editor.