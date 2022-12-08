Kacheguda Railway Station bags first prize at National Energy Conservation Awards

The National Energy Conservation Awards given by the BEE are likely to be presented on the National Energy Conservation Day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Kacheguda Railway Station has been selected for the first prize in the National Energy Conservation Awards while South Central Railway (SCR) bagged a total of seven awards.

The National Energy Conservation Awards given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, are likely to be presented on the National Energy Conservation Day i.e., December 14 by President, Droupadi Murmu, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

National Energy Conservation Awards are announced every year to recognize the exemplary efforts of various industrial units/establishments/organizations in conservation of natural energy and effective utilization of available energy, a press release said.

The SCR has been adjudged with the seven awards including Kacheguda Railway Station (first prize) and Guntakal Railway station (second prize) in the Railway Stations category, Vijayawada Railway Station, Rajahmundry Railway Station and Tenali Railway Station (Certificate of Merit for three Railway stations in Vijayawada Division) and Railway Hospital, Guntakal, and Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Vijayawada in Government Building Sector.

The SCR has been consistently receiving the National Energy Conservation Awards for the past 11 years with innovative and effective implementation of energy conservation measures, the press release added.