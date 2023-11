| Kadapa Python Found Under Bed In Boys Hostel At Iiit Idupulapaya

Kadapa: Python found under bed in Boys Hostel at IIIT-Idupulapaya

Forest officials were immediately called to the scene and they captured the snake.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:18 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Kadapa: A python was found under a bed in the boys hostel at IIIT-Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Thursday.

Forest officials were immediately called to the scene and they captured the snake. The officials then released the snake back into the forest.

Also Read AP: Rs 340 cr Varikapudisela lift irrigation scheme works begin