Kadem project water level reaches 705 ft as against 700 ft FRL

Hyderabad: The heavy inflows, which were at danger level at Kadam project since Wednesday morning, touched 705 ft as against the dam’s full reservoir level (FRL) of 700 ft by late evening.
Officials of Irrigation department deny the reports with videos that Kadem project suffered damage due to heavy inflows. “We have not received any such information from our engineers from the dam site,” a senior official said
He however said the situation was definitely beyond human control and 30 cm rainfall was reported in the catchment areas of Kadam project. “This is 500 years frequency flood” the official added.
He said the Kadam project was receiving five lakh cusecs of water and as much as three lakh cusecs of water released downstream.