Kadiyam will win Station Ghanpur MLA seat: Errabelli

A huge rally led by BRS workers was organised from Nellutla crossroad to Station Ghanpur town in support of Kadiyam Srihari, who has been designated as the MLA contender

Minister Dayakar Rao, MLC Palla and MLC Kadiyam at a meeting in Station Ghanpur on Wednesday.

Jangaon: Stressing on the need for unity within the party, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao exuded confidence in the victory of Kadiyam Srihari as the MLA from the Station Ghanpur constituency in the forthcoming elections.

A huge rally led by BRS workers was organised from Nellutla crossroad to Station Ghanpur town in support of Srihari, who has been designated as the MLA contender for the constituency in the district on Wednesday.

Both Dayakar Rao and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who participated in the rally, addressed the party workers at the town’s Shivaji statue centre. During his address, the Minister appealed to the party rank and file to set aside any internal differences to ensure a big victory for Srihari.

Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for announcing him as the MLA candidate, Srihari, who is now an MLC, urged the voters to bless him in the forthcoming elections. He also exuded confidence that the people would vote for the BRS party which had been implementing several prestigious welfare schemes under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He recalled his association with the people of Station Ghanpur.

