Kailash Satyarthi stresses for more stringent laws to protect child rights

He suggested that governments should take steps to ensure compulsory education to all children.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:20 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hanamkonda: Expressing concern over an increase in crimes against children and prevalence of child marriages in rural pockets of India, child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has underscored the need for strengthening laws related to children. He suggested that governments take steps to ensure compulsory education to all children.

Addressing students here on Monday, he said students, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion, should study together.

“They should keep all differences aside and mingle with each other,” he said.

Stressing on the need for conceiving ideas, he said children should focus on innovative ideas to overcome problems in real life. “The onus of protecting the rights of children is on the government in any country,” he said, adding that parents and teachers should encourage students to develop the nature of questioning, and urged the people to join hands to end child labour and child marriages.

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said Telangana was ensuring education to all children without fail. MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and other officials, along with nearly 50,000 students attended the meeting.