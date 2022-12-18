Children’s courts should be called ‘temples of justice’: Kailash Satyarthi

Kailash Satyarthi appreciated the POCSO special court for resolving 146 cases against the total of 256 cases of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi at a programme at courts in Hanamkonda on Sunday

Warangal/Hanamkonda: Though there is nothing wrong to call courts of different kinds as ‘courts’, those dealing with cases of children (juveniles) must be called ‘temples of justice’, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has suggested.

He along with Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and other judicial officers participated in a programme conducted at the court complex in Hanamkonda here on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, he appreciated the POCSO special court for resolving 146 cases against the total of 256 cases of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “Accused in 40 cases were also convicted and sentenced,” he said, adding that this was possible because of the proactive steps of the State government.

“While the pendency of the cases was 92.60 percent in India, here 40 percent of the cases were resolved,” he said.

At the same time, Satyarthi expressed concern over the number of sexual offences against children that doubled during the Covid pandemic. He urged people of all religions and regions to strive to contain such cases against the children.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that they would soon set up POCSO courts in other districts too. He lamented that the child marriages were happening with the support of the family elders.

State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar explained the measures being taken for the security and welfare of children.

High Court Judge Naveen Rao, Secretary, law department N Narsing Rao, District Judge K Radha Devi, Warangal CP AV Ranganath, Hanamkonda Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal Collector Dr B Gopi, GWMC commissioner P Pravinya, KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, and others were present at the programme.