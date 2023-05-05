Kairmnagar: State funeral for martyred Army jawan on Saturday

At 9 am on Saturday morning, Anil’s dead body will reach Gangadhara chowk from where a procession will be taken out to Malkapur burial ground

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Karimnagar: Martyred Army jawan Pabbala Anil’s last rites will be held with full state honours at his native Malkapur of Boinpalli mandal on Saturday. Anil died when an Army HAL Dhruv helicopter crashed after a hard landing in the hills of eastern Kishatwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

At 9 am on Saturday morning, Anil’s dead body will reach Gangadhara chowk from where a procession will be taken out to Malkapur burial ground. Army officials, who arrieved the village, made all arrangements for funeral. TS planning board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar, Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police and other officials are going to participate in funerals.

In a statement, the IT and Municipal Administration Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed deep condolence over the death of Anil and sympathy to his family members.

Stating that it was very unfortunate to lose a young jawan in an accident, the Minister assured that the state government would support the family members of the deceased jawan. Planning board vice-chairman Vinod Kumar also expressed his condolences.

On the other hand, Choppadandi MLA, Sunke Ravishankar visited the house of Anil in the morning and consoled his family members.

Anil, who joined the Indian Army in the year 2011, was working in the technical wing. He came to his native village recently to attend a few functions as well as his son’s birthday, returned 15 days ago. He was survived by wife Soujanya and two sons Ayan and Arav.

A pall of gloom descended at the house of Anil in Malkapur as relatives and well-wishers started visiting after coming to know of the death of the jawan.

