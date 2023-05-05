Sircilla Army man was one among killed Kishtwar chopper crash

In a statement, the IT and Municipal Administration Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed deep condolence over the death of Army jawan Pabbala Anil.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:08 AM, Fri - 5 May 23

Rajjana-Sircilla: One of the Indian Army soldiers, who were killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday in Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir, belonged to Sircilla district.

The jawan Anil (39), hailed from Malkapur village in the district and had visited his family members just a fortnight ago.

A native of Malkapur of Boinpalli mandal, Anil (39) died when an Army HAL Dhruv helicopter crashed after a hard landing in the hills of eastern Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Rama Rao expressed his condolences over the death of Anil and sympathy to his family members. Stating that it was very unfortunate to lose a young jawan in an accident, the Minister assured that the state government would support the family members of the deceased jawan.

Anil, who joined the Indian Army in the year 2011, was working in the technical wing. He came to his native village recently to attend a few functions as well as his son’s birthday, returned 15 days ago.

A pall of gloom descended at the house of Anil in Malkapur as relatives and well-wishers started visiting after coming to know of the death of the jawan.

Choppadandi MLA, Sunke Ravishankar visited the house of Anil in the morning and consoled his family members.