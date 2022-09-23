Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu turn business partners

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:18 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

All the products are set to be vegan, cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and free of harmful chemicals.

Hyderabad: Actor Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu, in partnership with fashion designer Shilpa Reddy and entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt, have announced the start of a new business venture. Taking to social media, Kajal shared with her followers about the launch of Kare & Karess, a brand that is set to offer baby products such as toys, accessories, food and snacks, and more to new moms. All the products are set to be vegan, cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and free of harmful chemicals.

“My pregnancy has been a very exciting and joyful one. But every time I thought about raising a newborn, I was concerned about providing enough care, love, warmth, the right kind of nourishment, and a safe environment,” shared Kajal.

Gautam shared that he and Kajal are extremely excited to reveal their “passion project which happened so naturally”. “Since the time I conceived, I have actively been researching, learning, and trying to understand the trusted ingredients and products that I could use on my baby without any fear or apprehension. And now, I am very excited to bring to you all a very personal and carefully planned project for every mother who thinks just like I do,” Kajal added.