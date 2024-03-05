KALKI Fashion opens its first store in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: KALKI Fashion expands its presence by opening its first store in Hyderabad with celebrity Kajal Aggarwal.

Located in the heart of this metropolis at Aan Global, Road No 10, Banjara Hills, the store rekindles the magic of the perfect destination for wedding attire and all that a heart and soul desire for one’s wedding, a press release said.

The new store has a European vibe to it and the re-imagined and fresh take on the interiors elevates the shopping experience and transport people to the surreal land of Europe. Kajal Aggarwal said, “Walking into this store is like wandering through an art gallery – it’s just breathtaking.”

Nishit Gupta, Director of KALKI shared ahead of the store launch, “This will be our grandest store ever, as it spans 13,000 square feet of multistory signature shopping experience.”

From jacket lehengas, innovative draped gowns with elements like capes, trails, layers, feathers, and crushed shimmer, to heritage pieces in fabric like velvet, KALKI’s Hyderabad store is calling out to all the brides. Grooms have the option to choose from fabrics like brocade, silk, or velvet to create a regal look for their special day.