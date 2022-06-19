Kajal Aggarwal kicks in her 37th birthday in style

Published Date - 03:44 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal turned 37 on Sunday and the actor gave her social media followers a sneak peek into her pre-birthday celebrations. The ‘Magadheera’ star went on a dinner date with her close friend and dropped some stunning pictures on Instagram. Kajal, who looked radiant in a printed dress and minimal makeup, captioned her post, “#prebirthdaydinnerdate.”

It looks like the new mommy in town is enjoying some much-needed break with her close friends and family on her special day. While she was seen relishing drool-worthy dishes that included some cake and drinks during her dinner date, Kajal was earlier spotted hitting a salon with her sister Nisha Aggarwal. The actor took part in a self-pampering session with her “favourite partner” at the Honey Lulla Salon in Mumbai as per videos online.

On the other hand, Nisha dropped a picture with her sister on her profile and penned a sweet note for her. “My most beautiful and honest heart… We wish you a very happy birthday. My son’s best friend and the most favourite person in the world. Who he calls kaju (pause – cos he thinks he’s talking to a friend until he realises then) masi.”

Kajal received birthday wishes from several of her colleagues in the Telugu film industry including Raashii Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, and Lakshmi Manchu. The actor even became one of the trending topics on Twitter as fans and well-wishers showered her with wishes.