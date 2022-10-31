Kajal Aggarwal set to return after a two-year hiatus with ‘Ghosty’

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal, who recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, is currently enjoying motherhood with son Neil. The actor is set to return to the big screen with her upcoming Tamil film, ‘Ghosty’.

Sharing that the official teaser of the film has been released, on Instagram stories, Kajal wrote: “Here we go. A full on entertainment mode teaser of #Ghosty .. Starring #Yogibabu and me! Perfect for Haloween. Isn’t It? 😉 From the director of Gulebaghavali & Jackpot #Kalyaan ! @samcsmusic @jey.gj @thinkmusicofficial @doneChannel1 (sic).”

As she gears up to get back to work after a hiatus of two years, Kajal went on a date with her husband to mark their second wedding anniversary. She uploaded a photo of the two of them together while they were out, captioning it, “QUICK DATE NIGHT WITH THIS HOTTIE(sic).”

The film ‘Ghosty’, starring Kajal as a cop, promises to be an entertaining action horror comedy. Kajal appears in the video as a ghost who makes people’s voices sound like a baby’s. The movie, which appears to be an ideal family attraction, promises a thrilling ride and is set to be released in November. An official release date will be announced soon.

The female-centric film also has Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Jagan, Suresh Menon, Motta Rajendran, and KS Ravikumar in prominent roles. The film is directed by S Kalyaan, who has worked on films such as ‘Gulebaghavali’ and ‘Jackpot’.