Kakatiya Cup: Medak Masters win in Super Over thriller

Hyderabad: In a thrilling match, Medak Masters defeated Palamur Pirates in Super Over after both the teams were tied in the stipulated 20 overs in the Telangana Cricket Association-conducted Kakatiya Cup T20 tournament in Warangal on Wednesday.

Pirates made 159 while Masters finished at 159/8. In the Super Over, Masters hit 20 while Pirates ended up 8 for 1.

Brief scores: Khammam Lions 70 in 19.3 overs (Ch Raju Yadhav 3/12) lost to Nalgonda Dependables 71/4 in 9.4 overs;

Palamur Pirates 159/9 in 20 overs (Vinay 46, G Bhanu 40, G Shashivardhan 3/33) vs Medak Masters 159/8 in 20 overs (N Naveen Kumar 69). Medak Masters won the Match in Super Over (Medak 20/0 bt Palamur Pirates 8/1);

Adilabad Arrows 69/8 in 15 overs (Amarnath 3/14, Sumith Reddy 3/16) lost to Medak Masters 72/6 in 12.4 overs.

