Kishore shines in Gajwel XI’s win over Markook Mandal CC at TCA Cup

Batting first, Gajwel XI CC posted 202/6 in 20 overs thanks to Kishore’s good show with the bat. Later, Mandal CC were restricted to 141/8, Ramesh hit 55 runs in losing cause
Hyderabad: Riding on K Kishore’s 98-run knock , Gajwel XI CC recorded a 61-run victory over Markook Mandal CC in the Telangana Cricket Association’s Gajwel TCA Cup in Gajwel on Sunday.
In other matches, Naresh Yadhav’s 56-run knock guided Pragnapur XI CC to a comfortable eight-wicket win. Batting first, Doulapur CC managed 138/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Pragnapur side reached home in 13.1 overs.
Brief Scores: Gajwel XI CC: 202/6 in 20 Overs (K Kishore 98, Mujju 56, Santhosh 3/32) bt Markook Mandal CC: 141/8 in 20 Overs (Ramesh 55, Srikanth 2/19); Doulapur CC 138/7 in 20 Overs (Balakumar 39, Venky 2/19) lost to Pragnapur XI CC: 140/2 In 13.1 Overs (Naresh Yadhav 56, Karnakar Gollapally 39); Jagadevpur CC: 128 in 20 Overs (Rajkiran 39, Ramesh Ram 33, Raja Shekar 4/15) lost to Thanedhar Palli CC: 132/5 in 17.4 overs ( Satish 57, Raja Shekar 39 , Prashanth Ram 3/18).