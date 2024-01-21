| Kishore Shines In Gajwel Xis Win Over Markook Mandal Cc At Tca Cup

Kishore shines in Gajwel XI’s win over Markook Mandal CC at TCA Cup

Batting first, Gajwel XI CC posted 202/6 in 20 overs thanks to Kishore’s good show with the bat. Later, Mandal CC were restricted to 141/8, Ramesh hit 55 runs in losing cause

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 10:00 PM

K Kishore

Hyderabad: Riding on K Kishore’s 98-run knock , Gajwel XI CC recorded a 61-run victory over Markook Mandal CC in the Telangana Cricket Association’s Gajwel TCA Cup in Gajwel on Sunday.

Batting first, Gajwel XI CC posted 202/6 in 20 overs thanks to Kishore’s good show with the bat. Later, Mandal CC were restricted to 141/8, Ramesh hit 55 runs in losing cause.

Also Read Telangana Governor invited for India-England Test match in Hyderabad

In other matches, Naresh Yadhav’s 56-run knock guided Pragnapur XI CC to a comfortable eight-wicket win. Batting first, Doulapur CC managed 138/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Pragnapur side reached home in 13.1 overs.

Brief Scores: Gajwel XI CC: 202/6 in 20 Overs (K Kishore 98, Mujju 56, Santhosh 3/32) bt Markook Mandal CC: 141/8 in 20 Overs (Ramesh 55, Srikanth 2/19); Doulapur CC 138/7 in 20 Overs (Balakumar 39, Venky 2/19) lost to Pragnapur XI CC: 140/2 In 13.1 Overs (Naresh Yadhav 56, Karnakar Gollapally 39); Jagadevpur CC: 128 in 20 Overs (Rajkiran 39, Ramesh Ram 33, Raja Shekar 4/15) lost to Thanedhar Palli CC: 132/5 in 17.4 overs ( Satish 57, Raja Shekar 39 , Prashanth Ram 3/18).