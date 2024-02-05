Gajwel XI qualifies for quarters, beats Meenajipet CC by 76 runs in Gajwel Cup

Batting first, Gajwel XI CC posted 183/7 in 20 overs with the help of Kishore Kumar’s 67-run knock. Later, they restricted Meenajipet CC to 107/9 in 20 overs
Hyderabad: Gajwel XI CC defeated Meenajipet CC by 76 runs to enter the quarterfinals of the Telangana Cricket Association’s Gajwel Cup, on Monday.
Batting first, Gajwel XI CC posted 183/7 in 20 overs with the help of Kishore Kumar’s 67-run knock. Later, they restricted Meenajipet CC to 107/9 in 20 overs.
Brief Scores: Lingareddypally CC 154/9 in 20 overs (Raju Goud 33, Narsimulu Nani 29) lost to Thunki CC 156/0 in 16.1 overs (G Devi 77no, Chary K 55no); Gajwel XI CC 183/7 in 20 overs (Kishore Kumar 67, L Nani 38) bt Meenajipet CC 107/9 in 20 overs (Sravan Goud 32; Sokkam Naveen 2/7, Harichandra Prasad M 2/13)
Quarterfinalists: Danger Boys CC, Jagdevpur CC, Thanedarpalli CC, Sunday Blaster CC, Gajwel XI CC, Pragnapur XI CC, Sanguoalli CC, Doultabad CC.