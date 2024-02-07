Gajwel TCA Cup: Kishore, Mujju shine as Gajwel cruise into semifinals

Riding on impressive batting displays from K Kishore (76) and Mujju (72 runs) knocks, Gajwel XI CC claim a 89-run win over Sangupalli CC in quarterfinals of the Gajwel TCA Cup.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 10:25 PM

K Kishore

Hyderabad: Riding on impressive batting displays from K Kishore (76) and Mujju (72 runs) knocks, Gajwel XI CC claim a 89-run win over Sangupalli CC in quarterfinals of the Gajwel TCA Cup at Gajwel on Wednesday.

Batting first, Kishore and Mujju guided the host to a massive total of 219/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Sangupalli were bowled out for 130 runs in 18 overs. Sokkam Naveen picked up three wickets for the winners.

Results: Quarterfinals: Gajwel XI CC 219/6 in 20 Overs (K Kishore 76, Mujju 72,) bt Sangupalli CC 130 in 18 Overs (Sokkam Naveen 3/20, Mubeen 2/15); Danger Boys CC 172/6 in 20 Overs (M Kanna 61, Yellender 4/14) bt Jagdevpur CC 133/9 in 20 Overs (Sandeep Kumar 32, Ramehs Rammi 3/32); Thanedar Palli CC 153 in 20 Overs (M Santosh 4/37) bt Sunday Blaster CC 146 in 19.2 Overs (Syed Amer 76, Satosh 3/36); Pragnapur XI CC 185/4 in 20 Overs (Swaraj K 72, Naresh Yadav 52, Firdous Shaik 2/30) bt Doultabad 154/6 in 20 Overs (V Vinod 50, K Nagaraju 2/20).