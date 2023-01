Doultabad record big victory at PM T20 cup

The Doultabad team thrashed Veerabhadra XI by 57 runs

Hyderabad: The Doultabad team thrashed Veerabhadra XI by 57 runs in the Telangana Cricket Association Prime Minister T20 Cup held at the IOC Grounds, Gajwel on Monday. In another match Danger Boys XI defeated Gajwel Cricket Club by three wickets.

Brief Scores: Doultabad 146/8 in 20 Overs (M Vinod 37, Chevva Shekar 3/24) bt Veerabhadra XI 89/9 in 20 Overs (Kranti Goud 2/10); Gajwel Cricket Club 139/4 in 20 Overs (B Nikil Chetan 35, P Srinivas Manikanta 35) lost to Danger Boys XI 143/7 in 18.2 Overs (M Harichnadra Prasad 2/25).