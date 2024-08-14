| Kalasagaram To Organise Mid Year Cultural Fest On Independence Day In West Marredpally

The cultural fest by Kalasagaram is scheduled to commence at 6 pm on August 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 07:10 PM

Kalasagaram

Hyderabad: Kalasagaram, a cultural organisation, is said to perform the mid-year cultural festival at Meenakshi Sundaram Hall, West Marredpally, Secunderabad, on August 15.

The Kalasagaram presentation Dikshita Kshetra Darshanam Lec Dem & Concert will have G Ravi Kiran and Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan on vocal, N. Madan Mohan on Vilon and Mannarkoil J Balaji on Mrudangam.

