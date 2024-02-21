One killed in road crash at Shamirpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 09:07 PM

Hyderabad: A person died and another injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a milk tanker at Shamirpet on Wednesday. A rash and negligent driver of the milk tanker, under the influence of alcohol, is suspected to have caused the accident.

The victim was identified as K.Lingappa, a resident of West Marredpally, while the injured person was K.Vaishnavi.

According to the police, the two were proceeding from Secunderabad towards Shamirpet, when the tanker, whose driver was allegedly drunk, hit them from behind.

“Both of them fell off the bike, and Lingappa died on the spot due to multiple grievous injuries,” police said.

The Shamirpet police have booked a case and have taken up investigation. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy later in the day.