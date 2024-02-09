17-year-old girl ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 09:14 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl, studying intermediate second year at a private junior college in West Marredpally, Secunderabad, has died by suicide in her house at Tukaramgate on Friday.

Police suspect she was upset over love failure and decided to take the extreme measure.

According to the police, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom of her house.

There was no suicide note found from the spot.

The Tukaramgate police who were informed by the family, visited the spot and after loosening the noose, shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.