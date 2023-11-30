A traditional concert: S Shashank impresses with flute recital at Kalasagaram

S Shashank’s flute recital on the 6th day of Kalasagaram's Annual festival on Wednesday had all the ingredients of a good concert which can be enjoyed both by the pundits as well as pamaraa (layman).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: S Shashank’s flute recital on the 6th day of Kalasagaram’s Annual festival on Wednesday had all the ingredients of a good concert which can be enjoyed both by the pundits as well as pamaraa (layman).

Shashank was accompanied on the Violin by H N Bhaskar, Patri Satish kumar on Mridangam and Giridhar Udupa on Ghatam. He started with the Thodi Adhi thala varnam of Patnam Subramanya Iyer both in Chowka and dhuritha kaalam. With this the tempo was set in. and he moved on to present n Varamu raga which is only one note different from Hindolam that Varamu has chatusruthi dhaivatha. He exploited the lower octaves so much so that the sukham was evident.

He presented Thyagaraja’s Manasuloni Marmamu. Shashank presented the krithi in a slow tempo without any hurry that it brought of feel of the raga and krithi before embarking on the swaraprasthara in slow and fast tempo. Bhaskar responded to the swaraprasthara equally well enjoying every bit of Shashank played.

Shashank presented the Raga Lathangi and went on to play the krithi Marivere dhikkevaru of Patnam Subamanya Iyer in Kanda Chapu. Again the raga in lower octave sounded so well and was soothing to the ears. Again the swaraprasthara both slow and fast tempo revealing the vidwat of both Shashank and Bhaskar.

Shashank took the third raga of the evening and went to present Karaharapriya raga. The Karaharapriya that he brought out of the bamboo was the fare for the gods. The swaras and tha rakthi of the raga was brought out in every phrase that he played. After a brief thanam, took up the pallavi sent to Kanda thriputa thalam in thisra nadai and switched to adhi thalam single kaala.

Patri Satish and Giridhar played the thani so well and exhibited their mastery over the instrument. Bhaskar on violin and the percussionists were at their best and made the concert so lively and spirited.