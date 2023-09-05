I kept laughing for two hours while hearing ‘Rules Ranjann’ script, says Kiran Abbavaram

Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Shetty in the lead roles, the out-and-out entertainer ‘Rules Ranjann’ will hit theatres worldwide on September 28.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Shetty in the lead roles, the out-and-out entertainer ‘Rules Ranjann’ will hit theatres worldwide on September 28.

Speaking at a recent media interaction, producer AM Rathnam, who is presenting the film, said it is going to be a fun-filled entertainer for Telugu crowds.

Kiran Abbavaram said, “I met the director because of the respect I have for Rathnam garu. And after hearing the script, I kept laughing for two hours. Audiences would, undoubtedly, enjoy the film in theatres the way I enjoyed it.”

Elaborating on his role, the actor shared, “I play the role called Mano Ranjan alias Rules Ranjann. He is just like any of us. We all might have come from that phase. I thank Starlight Entertainment and also Amrish for the music he scored, and for the beautiful songs which are already hits. Very honoured to work with AM Rathnam sir, who is presenting ‘Rules Ranjann’.”

Sharing why he chose a soft-natured boy-next-door character in ‘Rules Ranjann’, Kiran said, “After playing massy roles in my previous films, I wanted to play something soft. And ‘Rules Ranjann’ is an out-and-out entertainer although it has a love track in it. Audiences will enjoy watching me on the screen.”

Thanking the entire cast and crew of ‘Rules Ranjann’, actor Neha Shetty shared how special the film is to her. “I am playing the role of Sana in the film. First I would like to talk about the single ‘Sammohanuda’. Three days before the song launch, I was so excited about it. No one knew that I was a dancer because I was introduced as Radhika in my first film (‘DJ Tillu’). So I was thinking about the impact it would have on audiences. We thought the song may get like 5 million views. But, ‘Sammohanuda’ already received a staggering 23 million views. Thank you for your love and support. I thank composer Amrish and Shreya Ghoshal. It has been lovely working with my co-star Kiran Abbavaram.”

Written and Directed by Rathinam Krishna, the son of renowned producer and screenwriter AM Rathnam, the film is produced jointly by Divyang Lavania and Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The music is scored by Amrish. The film also boasts actors Abhimanyu Singh, Makarand Deshpande, Ajay, Meher Chahal, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and Hyper Aadi among others in key roles.

The director of Rules Ranjann, Rathinam Krishna said, “I first directed a film called ‘Oxygen’, which was a message-oriented film. It didn’t run as expected. But I kept receiving calls from people I know saying that ‘Oxygen’ is amazing. I asked them where they had watched it. They said OTT. Then I realised that the audience needs an entertainment film, not a preachy or message-oriented flick. So, I came up with ‘Rules Ranjann’, which is high on entertainment. And I’m sure you will enjoy watching it on the big screen.”

“If you see the trend in Telugu cinema, it is either a big-star film that is doing good or a film with good content. So, I thought I should tweak ‘Rules Ranjann’ a bit to make it a comedy film. Accidentally, the flow has helped me,” the director added.

Speaking during the event, music composer Amrish said, “I am able to see how much love and support Telugu audiences shower. I am thankful to you. I thank AM Rathnam garu, producer Divyang sir, Murali sir and the entire team. I wouldn’t have come this far without the support of these people. The trailer has come out amazingly well.”