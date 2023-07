Bedurulanka 2012 Release Date Announcement | Kartikeya | Neha Shetty | Mani Sharma

Today, the makers of Bedurulanka officially announced the release date for the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Bedurulanka 2012 is an upcoming Telugu movie starring Karthikeya and Neha Shetty as the leads. The film is written and directed by Clax.

Loukya Entertainments produced it. Mani Sharma is the music director.

Today, the makers of Bedurulanka officially announced the release date for the film.

Here is the announcement video.