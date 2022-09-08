Kaloji is a symbol of Telangana dialect, literature, emotion: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Hailing people’s poet Kaloji Narayana Rao as the symbol of Telangana dialect, literature and emotion, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday. He said through his writings, Kaloji fought for the welfare of people.

In a statement, the Chief Minister termed the services of Kaloji as a freedom fighter, social activist and poet as unparalleled. Continuing the spirit of Kaloji who called for dedicating one’s life to the nation, he said that he was now stepping forward to replicate the progress made by Telangana model across the country.

Honouring his contribution to Telangana language and literature, the State government is celebrating the birth anniversary of Kaloji Narayana Rao as ‘Telangana Language Day’. On the occasion, poets and writers who have done exemplary work in the fields of Telangana language and literature, are being honoured with the Kaloji Narayana Rao award. Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated poet and historian Sriramoju Haragopal who has been selected for the Kaloji award for this year.