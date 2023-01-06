‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’ trailer unveiled by makers; film out on Jan 14

The movie is being produced by the renowned production company UV Creations and is being directed by Anil Kumar Aalla.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 03:48 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: While big films are battling it out at the box office this Sankranti, a small-budget film, is also set to give them stiff competition. The film ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’, starring Santosh Shobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles, is preparing for a release on January 14 in the theatres. The trailer of the film was unveiled recently by the makers.

The movie is being produced by the renowned production company UV Creations and is being directed by Anil Kumar Aalla. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the man behind the camera, and Sravan Bharadwaj composed the soundtrack.

Prabhas has extended his support to Santosh Shoban ahead of his film’s release. Anushka Shetty also posted it on social media.

The 1-minute-51-second clip shows the main protagonists (Shiva and Shruti) being married in a traditional Telugu wedding. At the beginning of the intriguing trailer, everything goes smoothly, and Shiva considers himself fortunate to have a working wife and a father-in-law who support him financially. Shiva believes that his mole is bringing him all the luck.

Things change, though, when Shiva, who is unemployed, becomes the focus. At the end of the trailer, we see things getting serious as Shruti accuses Shiva of cheating and slaps him. How does Shiva cheat Shruti? How does he justify his actions? That’s the crux of the story.

Watch the trailer here:

