Hathavidhi song: Naveen Polishetty’s sad story in Dhanush’s vocals

Tamil star actor Dhanush gave his vocals for Naveen Polishetty’s sad stories and bad times in the film 'Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty.'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: After the blockbuster success of Jathi Ratnalu, Naveen Polishetty is now coming with another solid entertainer with a full dosage of comedy and romance in ‘Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty’. The makers have already announced the teaser for this film and it got a good response. Naveen is seen as a stand-up comedian and Anushka Shetty played a top chef. The film is going to be released in the second half of 2023.

Today, the makers of Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty released the first song from the film. The song ‘Hathavidhi’ is all about the sad stories and bad times of Mr. Polishetty in the film. It gets well connected to the youngsters, in fact more to the middle class men. The song also features Anushka Shetty and Murali Sharma.

Tamil star actor Dhanush gave his vocals for the song. Dhanush’s tone gave a crazy essence to the song’s situation. Radhan composed the music for the song. Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics.

Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty is written and directed by Mahesh Babu P. Vamsi and Pramod produced the film under the banner of UV Creations.

– Kiran