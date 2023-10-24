Mega 156 begins: Megastar Chiranjeevi joins hands with Bimbisara director Vassishta

Megastar Chiranjeevi joined hands with the young director Mallidi Vassishta for his 156th film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi joined hands with the young director Mallidi Vassishta for his 156th film. Vassishta delivered a blockbuster on his debut with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, titled Bimbisara. Vassishta’s love for something larger than life continues with another socio-fantasy film, Mega 156, after Bimbisara. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi is equally excited to work with the talented young filmmaker and deliver some unique experiences to the audience in a new world that is told to be beyond this universe by the makers. UV Creations is producing the film.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers officially announced the production of Mega 156 with a puja ceremony. Following the old-times culture of Tollywood, the makers started with the music composition of the film. Oscar award winners MM Keeravani (music director) and Chandrabose (lyricist) made this announcement. They said that the film will have six songs in total.

Producers Vamsi, Pramod, and Vikram are putting in a huge amount (200+ crores) as a budget for this film, as per the internal sources. Chota K. Naidu as cinematographer and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as editor are taken on board for the film. AS Prakash is the production designer. Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmita, takes on the costume design responsibilities once again.