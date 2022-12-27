Rare sculpture found in Mulugu

A team of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam found the sculpture of Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha, dating back to the 16th century, in the dense forest at Tadvai Mandal, Mulugu district.

Hyderabad: A team of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam found the sculpture of Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha, dating back to the 16th century, in the dense forest at Tadvai Mandal, Mulugu district on Monday.

Goddess Lakshmi was also seen alongside Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha. According to the team, the form of Yogananda Narasimha is unique among Pancha Narasimha. “The sculptures of Yogananda at Yadagirigutta, Penpahad, and Hampi are already famous. Carving sculpture on this hard rock is a feat. Next to Narasimha Swamy, a sculpture of Bhairava carved on the rock was discovered,” Sriramoju Haragopal, Convenor, Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, said.

While the sculpture of Bhairava belongs to the Chalukya period, Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha dates back to the 16th century. The rare sculptures were discovered by Ahobilam Karunakar, Mohammed Nazir, Anwar Pasha, Kiran, and Srinivas Goud.