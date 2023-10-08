Kamaal, Yashveer shine with ball, pick up six wickets each in HCA C Division leagues

In another match, V Yashveer returned with 6/29 bowling figures to bowl Imperial CC to 44-run win. For the losing outfit, Prem Sunder also scalped six wickets for 46.

Hyderabad: Kamaal picked up six wickets for 10 to bowl his side AB Colony to a massive 282-run victory over All Saints in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: Secunderabad Club 216 in 30 overs (CV Anand 48, A Rudy Stanley 4/34, Terry 3/41) bt Sacred Heart 205 in 32 overs (Lesty Anthony 56, Al Rudy Stanley 53, Naresh B 3/50); MP Blues 244 in 37.5 overs (Srikanth E 63) bt MP Sporting 150 in 30.4 overs (Nelson 4/30, Syed Moinuddin 3/25); Ameerpet CC 152 in 37.2 overs (Sai Sandeep 51; Veerla Ravi 4/22) lost to Kakatiya CC 154/7 in 25.3 overs (Kalyan 3/27); Sungrace w/o New Stars; Adams XI 169 in 39.2 overs (Shareef Zubair 4/55) lost to Boys Town 173/5 in 20.4 overs (Akber Khan 59, Mohd Fahad Khan 52); Hyderabad District 131 in 25.2 overs (Likith Sagar 3/30) lost to Ranga Reddy District 132/4 in 21.2 overs; Royal CC 104 in 41.2 overs (Smaran Tushar 3/33, Sourav 4/23) lost to St Andrews 106/1 in 10.3 overs (Janmesh Digari 74); AB Colony 348/7 in 50 overs (Vishnu A 91, Karthik Reddy 51, Purushottam K 78; Yuvan RG 4/69) bt All Saints 66 in 28.2 overs (Kamaal 6/10); Imperial CC 214 in 48.3 overs (Lokesh M 85; Prem Sunder 6/46) bt Mahaveer CC 170/9 in 50 overs (V Yashveer 6/29); Golconda CC 278/5 in 42 overs (Aditya Peterson 93, Yatheeshwar Reddy 67) bt Akshit CC 74 in 18 overs (Amit Kumar 5/46); Vijay CC 267/4 in 50 overs (Suhith 108, Surender Servi 95) lost to Satyam Colts CC 269/8 in 43.2 overs (V Ram Gopal 114no; Riyansh Sharma 4/51); Yadav Dairy 232 in 50 overs (Vedhas Vuradi 57; Shaurya Singh 3/60, Navneeth 3/60) lost to Victory CC 237/3 in 25.5 overs (Dhoni 116); Consult CC 223 in 35.1 overs (Stephen Gadari 52, M Abhinav Goud 61; Sharukh 5/58) bt CK Blues 192/7 in 50 overs (Parthiv G 69); Saint Sai 131 in 37.2 overs (Akash Dasari 4/19) lost to Adnan CC 132/8 in 30.5 overs (Om 62; Ronyl Vinod Goud 3/32, B Prasad 4/35); Lords CC 138 in 39.1 overs (Chetan Krishna 3/41, G Harshith 4/18) lost to Manikumar CC 139/4 in 26.4 overs; Eklavya CC 322 in 47 overs (Pramod Mahajan 55, Neelam Tarun 81; Nishit Goyal 3/48, Mohd Kaleem 3/58) bt Mayura CC 57 in 16.4 overs (Teja M 3/6, Adithya Sharma 3/30, Varun 3/5); Roshanara 216/9 in 50 overs (Yuvarj Singh 4/42) bt Ameerpet CC 165 in 42.3 overs (Tarandeep Singh 80; CG Lokesh Singh 5/20); Abhinav Colts CC 111 in 25.4 overs (Shareef Zubair 3/29, Shyam S 3/25) lost to Boys Town 114/1 in 14.1 overs (Mohd Waseem 64no); Deccan Colts CC 273 in 48.4 overs (Himatesh 87; Pavan Sai 4/63) bt Dhruv XI 274/9 in 49 overs (A Teja 95, K Tarun 50; Himatesh 3/47); XI Masters 209 in 49.4 overs (Advith Reddy 71, Gunavardhan G 57; Karthik Javvaji 4/37, Imaad Khan 3/27) bt SN Group 164 in 43.3 overs (Imaad Khan 68; Nilesh Kumar 3/42, Advith Reddy 4/32); Hyderabad Panthers 310/5 in 50 overs (P Avinash 51; D Abhilash 153; Shiva Prasad 3/53) bt Greenlands CC 120 in 33.1 overs (Akhil Sai 58, Ramana 3/37, P Avinash C 3/5); Shalimar XI 200 in 41.3 overs (G Shiva Sai 76; Vihaan S 4/17) bt ML Jaisimha 187 in 44 overs (Jagath Roshan 61; J Rishik 5/26).