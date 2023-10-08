HCA suspends two players for producing fraudulent documents

He further revealed that around 2,000 tickets for the next two matches –New Zealand vs Netherlands on Monday and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on Tuesday – would be distributed to social welfare and tribal schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association on Thursday said that it has banned two players for five years and lodged criminal cases against them for producing fraudulent documents to be able to play for Hyderabad.

The two players – Mohammad Babillail (Under-19 player) and Shashank Mehrotra (HCA registered player) have allegedly produced fraudulent documents at the time of selection and after the scrutiny, the HCA has found that they indeed were guilty of it, said HCA CEO Suneel Kante.

“The team for the Vinoo Mankad tournament has been announced after a few alleged that a few players produced false documents, we enquired into the matter. When we came to know about their involvement, we decided to ban them for five years and lodged a complaint against them. This will serve as a lesson for others from committing such crimes in the future,” he said.

The selectors have added two players to the squad, he further revealed. “We also want to eradicate such menace from grassroots and trying to have a robust system. We want the clubs and coaching centres to be educated in this regard.”

Avinash to lead Hyd U-19 team Avinash Rao will lead Hyderabad under-19 side for upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy scheduled to be played at the Andhra Cricket Association at Vijayawada starting October 12. Chirag Yadav is appointed the vice-captain of the team which will be coached by Sudeep Tyagi.

Squad: Avanish Rao (C), Chirag Yadav (VC), Aaron George, Pranav Suryadevara, Miinumala Karthik, Arbaz Baig, Dheeraj Goud (WK), M Sai Karthikeya, Abhishek Murugan, Pranav Varma, Aayan Mohammed, Saranu Nishant, K Sriniket, Arya Udupa, Dinesh Rathod; Stand Byes: Kritin Kothapally, Madhuveer Reddy, Ruthik Yadav, Likith Karthik, Kenny Harshvardhan; Head Coach: Sudeep Tyagi, Asst Coach: Abhinav Kumar, Fielding Coach: MA Javeed, Physio: Dr Masood, Trainer: Gaurav Kumar, Video Analyst – Hafeezullah Malik.