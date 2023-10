HCA C Division one-day league match: Waseem’s ton wins it for Boys Town

In another match, Hyderabad CA’s M Rajshekar scalped five wickets for 15 to dismiss Consult CC for 15 runs and bowl his side to a big win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

In another match, Hyderabad CA’s M Rajshekar scalped five wickets for 15 to dismiss Consult CC for 15 runs and bowl his side to a big win

Hyderabad: Mohd Waseem hit 163 as his side Boys Town defeated Lal Bahadur by 284 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In another match, Hyderabad CA’s M Rajshekar scalped five wickets for 15 to dismiss Consult CC for 15 runs and bowl his side to a big win.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: Shalimar CC 204 in 42.3 overs (Ramana C 63, M Venkat Yadav 5/34) bt Natraj CC 94 in 23.2 overs (Lalith Yadav 5/19); Tarakrama 84 in 33.2 overs (Syed Zaki 3/16) lost to Red Hills 88/4 in 16.1 overs; Hyd CA 147 in 37.1 overs (Tarun CH 4/15) bt Consult CC 15 in 8.4 overs (K Satyanarayana 4/0, M Rajshekar 5/15); SA Amberpet 435/7 in 50 overs (Vignesh Naik 144, Sai Rishi G 53, Manoj 71no) bt Victoria 252 in 36.3 overs (V Vijay 143no); Imperial CC 249 in 49.1 overs (Rehan Basha 64) bt Hyd Panthers 207 in 47.4 overs (D Abhilash 64, Sarthak Siddu 4/16, B Kiran 3/17); SK Blues 236 in 43.3 overs (Nathan 111) bt All Saints 110 in 37.4 overs (Shaik Muzzakir 3/22, Prasanth IP 3/25); Boys Town 373/6 in 42 overs (Mohd Waseem 163, Venu Madhav 82) bt Lal Bahadur PG 89 in 27.5 overs (Mohd S Amoodhi 4/16, Sohail Khan 4/16); Young Masters 168 in 43.4 overs (Irshad Warsi 61; Sourav 3/15) bt St Andrews 118 in 37.1 overs (B Sathwik 4/14); Manikumar 281/6 in 50 overs (Kushal Tiwari 50, Akshay Kumar 73, B Vivek Kumar 72no) bt PPMC 134 in 33.2 overs (Som 64no; Shiva 5/10); Kakatiya 141 in 31.3 overs (Varun Yadav 4/32, B Charan Teja 4/24) bt Secbad Gymkhana 95 in 43.1 overs; Team Kun 207 in 47.1 overs (Rajveer 74; Anvesh Joshi 3/25, Anuraag Reddy 3/32) bt Young Citizens 50 in 26.3 overs (Pradyumn 4/26, Abhishek 3/11); Sungrace 211 in 49 overs (A Venkatesh 55, Shaik Shareef 3/29) lost to Shalimar XI 212/9 in 46.5 overs (G Shiva Sai 59; Vinayak 4/28).