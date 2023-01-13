| Kamareddy Farmers Ask Elected Representatives To Resign From Their Posts

06:45 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Kamareddy: The farmers, who have been protesting against the proposed municipality master plan, had asked elected representatives to resign from their posts by January 20.

Farmers, who held a meeting at Lingapur village in the district on Friday, demanded elected representatives to resign from their posts. They asked nine municipal councilors, who represent the merged villages in Kamareddy municipality, to immediately tender their resignation and join the movement.

According to sources, BJP Councillors Kasarala Srinivas and Suthari Ravi have decided to resign to their posts. The meeting held under the aegis of Farmer’s Joint Action Committee(JAC), discussed the next course of action of their agitation programme.