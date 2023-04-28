Kamareddy: Forest officials held captive by tribals in Machareddy mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Tension prevailed in the forest area in Old Yellampet when forest officials were held captive by the tribals for stopping them from cultivating forest land

Kamareddy: Tension prevailed in the forest area in Old Yellampet of Machareddy mandal in the district on Friday morning when the forest officials were held captive by the tribals for stopping them from cultivating forest land.

According to the police, the forest officials reached the spot where the tribals are cultivating the land and tried to stop them. Enraged by this, the tribals held two officials in their captivity. They were released after the intervention of the police.

Machareddy Deputy Forest Range Officer (DFRO), Ramesh, lodged a complaint with the police against the tribals. Based on the complaint, Machareddy police filed a case and launched a probe into the incident.