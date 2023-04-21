Kothagudem: ITDA summer camps to begin at three centres on April 22

ITDA Bhadrachalam has made all arrangements for conducting summer camps for tribal boys and girls studying in Gurukuls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

TDA APO (General) David Raj and others released summer camp posters at Singareni Gurukul in Khammam on Friday.

Kothagudem: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam has made all arrangements for conducting summer camps for tribal boys and girls studying in Gurukuls, informed the ITDA project officer Gautham Potru.

The summer camps would be organised for 15 days at three different tribal Gurukuls in sports and other scientific topics from April 22 to May 6. As many as 500 boys and girls who have successfully completed the academic year have been selected for the camps titled ‘Sparkles’, he said.

An archery training camp for boys and girls at Ekalavya Model Residential School, Gandugulapalli of Dammapet mandal would be conducted for 100 students and 200 students would attend the summer camp at Sudimalla Tribal Welfare Residential School in Yellandu mandal of Kothagudem district.

Similarly a summer camp would be conducted at Singareni Tribal Gurukula School in Singareni mandal in Khammam district for 100 boys and girls. The students have been selected from Gurukuls in Kothagudem and Khammam districts, the project officer revealed.

The boys and girls attending the camps would be trained in English, drone making, area modeling, science experiments, educational projects, anchoring and public speaking, Sanskrit language, theatre art, arts and crafts.

Tribal boys and girls would also be selected and sent to summer camps that would be conducted in 51 centres in the State in addition to the camps in Kothagudem and Khammam districts, Gautham said.

In those camps the students would be trained in athletics, boxing, cricket, football, handball, judo, kabaddi, softball, volleyball, wrestling, kho kho, ball badminton, basketball, archery and others. ITDA APO (General) David Raj would act as the in-charge for the sports training, he added.

Officials and Gurukul principals were directed to provide accommodation to the students attending the summer camps starting from Saturday. In view of the heat conditions fresh water, ORS and buttermilk packets and medical camps have to be made available in the camps, David Raj said.