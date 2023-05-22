Kamareddy: MRO office inagurated in newly formed Palvancha mandal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:28 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Kamareddy: Government whip and Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan on Monday inaugurated Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) which has been set up at Rythu Vedika in the newly formed Palvancha mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Goverdhan said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken a decision to set up new districts in the State with an aim to take the administration closer to the people.

Telangana is the number one State in implementing welfare schemes and undertaking development works in the country, he said, adding that all new government offices in the mandal would be constructed soon.

District collector Jitesh V Patil and local public representatives were present.

The newly formed mandal comprises 10 villages Elpugonda, Wadi, Faridpet, Banda Rameshwar Palli, Isaipet, Devanpalli, Potaram, Palvancha and Bhavanipet. With this addition, the total number of mandals in Kamareddy district has now reached 24.