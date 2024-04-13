Kamareddy municipal chairperson poll on April 15

The district collector had announced the date of election to the post of chairperson following the ouster of BRS councilor Nittu Jahnavi in a no-confidence motion on March 30.

Kamareddy: The election to the post of Kamareddy municipal chairperson will be held on April 15.

The district collector had announced the date of election to the post of chairperson following the ouster of BRS councilor Nittu Jahnavi in a no-confidence motion on March 30. After a change of government in the State, the councillors, including BRS rebels, voted out Jahnavi.

There are 49 members in the council, of which Congress has 27 members followed by the BRS with 16 and the BJP six. Three municipal councillors of the Congress are aspiring for the chairperson post.

The BRS won a majority of seats in the 2020 election and Jahnavi was elected chairperson while Indupriya Reddy became the vice-chairperson. However, during the Assembly elections, the BRS leadership suspended Indupriya’s husband Gaddam Chandrashekar Reddy in a disciplinary action and the couple joined the Congress. The district administration is making arrangements for the chairperson’s election.

Both the Congress and the BJP have started making efforts to get the post of chairperson. The Congress is confident that all the members who have joined the party will support it.

Meanwhile, the BJP too has started garnering the support of members from both the factions of BRS and started efforts to create a rift in the Congress and grab the post of chairperson.

It is learnt that a section of members of the BRS have expressed their willingness to support the BJP. With this, the number of BJP supporters has gone up to 12. If the MLA vote is added, it will go up to 13. Similarly, BJP leaders are also in talks with members of another faction of the Congress party for support. It remains to be seen how far these negotiations will bear fruit.