Unseasonal rain damage crops in Nizamabad

The market yards in Banswada and Birkuru mandal were flooded with rain water causing damage to crops brought by farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 06:36 PM

The market yards in Banswada and Birkuru mandal were flooded with rain water causing damage to crops brought by farmers.

Nizamabad: Unseasonal rain and hail storms on Saturday damage crops, including paddy, Maize and sunflower in the district. The rain started early in the morning and continued till noon.

Hailstorms followed by strong gales adversely affected the farmers in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor, Kamareddy and Banswada areas. According to officials, farmers have lost standing crops in several mandals in the district.

The market yards in Banswada and Birkuru mandal were flooded with rain water causing damage to crops brought by farmers. Hailstorms damaged crops like paddy, sunflower, jowar, mango, papaya, drumsticks, and little gourd. The rain came at a time when farmers were in the process of harvesting the paddy crop.

The agriculture officials are assessing the damages caused by the rain in the district. The farmers who have lost the crops are urging the State government to compensate for their losses. They are also demanding the government to purchase the paddy damaged in the rain.