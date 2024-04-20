Rain wreaks havoc on crops in Nizamabad, Warangal

Following heavy rain, low-lying areas in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet were inundated.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 06:17 PM

Warangal/Nizamabad/Kamareddy: Unseasonal rains and hailstorm damaged standing crops in several acres in erstwhile Warangal and Nizamabad districts on Saturday, leaving hundreds of farmers shattered.

Heavy rain caused major damage to paddy, maize, mango, cotton, chilli and vegetable crops in Warangal, Jangaon and Mahabubabad districts. Warangal, Hanumakonda, Kazipet, Dharmasagar, Veleru, Station Ghanpur and Tarigoppula mandals received heavy rains. Following heavy rain, low-lying areas in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet were inundated.

In Nizamabad district, several acres of standing crops were submerged due to heavy rain. Machareddy, Ditchpally, Indalvai, Sirikonda, Dharpally and Jakranpally mandals in the district received heavy rains. Several trees were uprooted and electric poles were damaged due to strong winds in the district and power supply in several mandals were affected due to damages caused to power lines and transformers.

Three buffaloes died of lightning in Khudwanpur village of Nandipet mandal of the district. According to agriculture department officials, paddy has been damaged in over 1000 acres.

In Kamareddy district heavy rain lashed Somarpeta, Thamada tanda and Ankireddypalli tanda of Machareddy mandal. In Somarpeta a tractor was completely damaged after a mango tree fell on it. Several quintals of paddy bags were soaked and washed away in the rain in many marketyards of the district.