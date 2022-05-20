Kamareddy: Panchayat secretary takes bribe to process widow pension, nabbed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: A panchayat secretary in Kamareddy district, who allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe to process an application for widow pension, was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday.

According to ACB Director-General Anjani Kumar, the panchayat secretary T Krishna Mohan working in Mutyampet village of Kamareddy district was trapped while accepting a bribe amount of Rs.7000.

Krishna Mohan had allegedly demanded and taken the bribe from the complainant to process the application for widow pension of the complainant’s daughter. His right hand tested positive and he was taken into custody, officials said.