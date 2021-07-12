Kanchi Seer releases Jwala Narasimha Rao’s book

He wanted books like Sri Madandhra Mahabharata Kathalu to be treasured in every library and in every temple so that people would read and get inspired to lead a Dharmic life.

Seer of Kanchi Sri Kama Koti Peetham, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi, has stressed on the need to propagate Hindu Dharma at every nook and corner of the country and spread Telugu Bhakti literature.

On Sunday, Kanchi Peetadhipathi released the book “Aswadana: Kavitraya Virachita Sri Madandhra Mahabharata Kathalu” written by Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao through Zoom. He wanted books like Sri Madandhra Mahabharata Kathalu to be treasured in every library and in every temple so that people would read and get inspired to lead a Dharmic life.

“Our country was, is and will be a ‘Tapo Bharath’, ‘Dharma Bharath’, and ‘Tyaga Bharath’. There is a need to impart and tell good things about our dharma, traditions and culture to the present-day generations,” he added.

He also recalled how Senior Seer Maha Periyava organized Vyasa Conferences in 1964-65 and later in 67 to discuss how it turned the country into a Vyasa Bharath.

Thanking the senior Kanchi seer, author Narasimha Rao recalled how he utilized work from home culture amid lockdown to complete the book. He also said that ever since he started writing on the Ramayana 16 years ago, his tryst with the religious books and retelling them is still continuing uninterruptedly.

