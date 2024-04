Senior journalist Jwala Narasimha Rao’s book released on Ram Navami

On the occasion, speakers said that the book ‘Sajiva Vahini Sanatana Dharmam, would immensely help those seeking knowledge about Sanatana Dharma.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sri Ram Navami on Wednesday, senior journalist Jwala Narasimha Rao’s book ‘Sajiva Vahini Sanatana Dharmam,’ a compilation of 90 articles, was released.

Jwala Narasimha Rao, who was CPRO of former BRS Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, released in the presence of noted personalities from all walks of life including MLC Surabhi Vaani Devi, book publisher and Darshanam Magazine Editor Marumamula Venkatramana Sarma, senior cardiologist from KIMS, Dr TNC Padmanabhan, senior journalist Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao and close family members.

On the occasion, speakers said that the book ‘Sajiva Vahini Sanatana Dharmam, would immensely help those seeking knowledge about Sanatana Dharma. They said that Jwala, after studying the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavatam epics and a host of other key books on Hindu dharma strived to bring out their essence in the book.

Later, the book was re-released at Sri Seetaramachandra Swamy temple in Tumkunta during Sri Rama Kalyanam. Sanskrit scholar from Kodavatikanti Mahadev Sarma, Ashthavadhani Marumamula Dattatreya Sarma, and Sri Ramabhdra Kshetram founder Pandari Santosh Kumar, Marumamula Venkatramana Sarma, Ghanapatis from Veda Bhavan and others were present. The book is free for those interested in reading it.