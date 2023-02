Kanha Music Festival to be held in Hyderabad

The week-long mega-festival of classical music, from January 25 to February 3, 2023, is attended by over 100,000 participants from different parts of the world, with millions joining online.

By IANS Published Date - 04:32 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Heartfulness is bringing the unique Kanha Music Festival to Hyderabad, where eight legendary Indian music masters will perform live to commemorate Lalaji Maharaj, Adi Guru of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission, turning 150 years old. The event will take place at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness Headquarters. On this occasion, a display from the Inner Peace Museum will also be unveiled.

Eight internationally renowned artistes, including Rahul Sharma, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Sudha Raghunathan, Shashank Subramanyam, Kaushiki Chakraborty, and Sanjeev Abhyankar perform live on stage as part of Kanha Music Festival.

Said Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’: “This special occasion marks the 150th birth anniversary of Lalaji Maharaj, by whose blessings the Shri Ram Chandra Mission is promoting an evolution of human consciousness and serving mankind. Our idea of bringing music maestros to the celebrations is to invoke the divine within through music. I am very happy that the Government of Telangana and other partner organisations have come forward with their support in this regard and help make the event a grand success.”