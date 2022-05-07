Kapil Sharma’s ‘dream come true’ as he meets Kamal Haasan on TKSS sets

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Source: Instagram/kapilsharma.

Hyderabad: Comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media to share his happiness and dream come true moment as he takes a selfie with Kamal Hassan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). The actor has appeared on the comedy show to promote his upcoming film, Vikram.

“When your dream comes true wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr @ikamalhaasan what an actor n what a great human being. Thank you for gracing our show sir best wishes for #vikram love n regards always (sic)” Sharma captioned the picture.

Apart from the duo, the pictures also featured Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Replying to Sharma’s comment, Hassan said, “Enjoyed my time with you. You have a great team with great talents. Would like to visit your sets again when you complete 20 years. We will also meet in between.”

Enjoyed my time with you. You have a great team with great talents. Would like to visit your sets again when you complete 20 years. We will also meet inbetween. https://t.co/USJfIuJBCh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 7, 2022

‘Vikram’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the theatres on June 3, in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram and Narain in lead roles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .