Karimnagar: BRS activists stage protests; demands TS govt to implement LRS free of cost

As part of the statewide agitation, BRS leaders and workers staged dharnas in different places and raised slogans for free LRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 08:48 PM

TSCAB chairman K Ravinder Rao addressing dharna held in Sircilla on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: BRS activists on Wednesday staged protests across the erstwhile Karimnagar district demanding the State government to implement the LRS free of cost.

As part of the statewide agitation, BRS leaders and workers staged dharnas in different places and raised slogans for free LRS. They found fault with the State government for asking the people to pay a fee for the LRS. When the Congress was in opposition, A Revanth Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy had promised to provide LRS facility without collecting money after coming to power in the State. However, they forget their promises and issued orders asking the people for money by the end of this month for LRS, they said and warned to intensify agitation if the government tried to collect money in the name of LRS.

TASCAB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, BRS Rajanna-Sircilla district president Thota Agaiah, Sircilla municipal chairperson Jindam Kala and others participated in the dharna held in Sircilla town. Korutla MLA Dr K Sanjay participated in dharnas held in Metpalli and Korutla.