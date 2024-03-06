| Lrs To Be Implemented Free Of Cost As Promised Brs Demands Congress Govt

LRS to be implemented free of cost as promised, BRS demands Congress govt

Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former Deputy Speaker T.Padmarao Goud, Secunderabad Loksabha constituency in-charge Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, corporators and other leaders staged a protest at the HMDA head office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 12:53 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding that the Congress government implement the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) free of cost as it had promised before the elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had organised state-wide protests in all assembly constituency headquarters on Wednesday, as part of building pressure on the government for the same.

BRS senior leadership from the city including former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former Deputy Speaker T.Padmarao Goud, Secunderabad Loksabha constituency in-charge Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, corporators and other leaders staged a protest at the HMDA head office at Mytrivanam building complex in Ameerpet.

Speaking at the protest, Srinivas Yadav, who represents the Sanathnagar constituency said the same Congress party which had earlier opposed the LRS when the previous government led by BRS government introduced it, was now keen to implement it.

“It was just the agenda of the Congress party. It has an hidden agenda to loot people by collecting money from people using the LRS scheme, ” Srinivas Yadav said.

They demanded the government to implement LRS free of cost as promised or else it would burden around 25.44 lakh LRS applicant families with an average burden of Rs 1 lakh each.

The BRS party had earlier called out to it’s leaders and cadre to stage protests on March 6 in all constituencies against LRS announced by the Congress Government and at HMDA and GHMC offices in Hyderabad.

Leaders said that n March 7, they would make representations to District Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers.

If the government fails to implement LRS free of cost even then, the BRS would wage a legal battle by approaching court, they warned.

The protest caused inconvenience to motorists as traffic came to the halt for nearly half-an-hour.

The SR Nagar traffic police regulated the traffic flow.